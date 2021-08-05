Shubharambh Fame Mahima Makwana Says She Wants To Take Up Hard-Hitting Characters As An Actor

Mahima Makwana, who is one of the very popular faces on Indian television, is celebrating her birthday today. The actress was last seen in the Colors TV show, Shubharambh. She then ventured out to do a south film after the show ended. Now, in an interview with ETimes TV, Mahima opened about the kind of TV projects she would like to do going forward.

The actress shared, “I am looking forward to working with distinguished filmmakers on varied scripts and meaty characters in my future endeavours across all mediums. To be honest, I have always chosen scripts on the basis of their essence and how they strike a chord with me personally. I want to take up hard-hitting and promising characters as an actor.”

She even shared how she spends her time when she isn’t working. Mahima confessed that her days are spent doing different things, but the one thing that gives her immense happiness is spending time with her pet dog. Apart from that, the actress revealed that she is also working on growing as an individual and is consuming content, learning kathak and reading books during her spare time.

On being quizzed about having any special birthday plans this year, Mahima replied, “I don’t have anything planned for today because I believe that the flow of life is better when unplanned! I am looking forward to celebrating the day with my close friends and family members. I will also be visiting the famous Mount Mary Church where I will light a candle and pray for things to get better for soon.”