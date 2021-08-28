Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari: I Don't Consider Myself A Star Kid

TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the horror film, Rosie The Saffron Chapter opposite Vivek Oberoi. Ever since the project was announced, many people trolled the newcomer and called her a product of nepotism. Needless to say, star kids have always been under the scanner of trolls.

Amidst all, Shweta Tiwari's 21-year-old daughter Palak Tiwari recently had a candid chat with Spotboye, in which she opened up about nepotism. Surprisingly, Palak said that she doesn't consider herself a star kid. She said, "Frankly, I don't consider myself a star kid. My mother is a very established actress but in a very different industry altogether. I would have had these benefits I feel in television. I still have the benefits. I have much more recognition now in this stage of my career, I wouldn't have it if I wasn't for her daughter. However, I think at the end of the day it's your work that speaks."

Palak Tiwari also said that star kids can get one, two or three films based on their contacts in the industry. But they could only survive based on their work and capabilities in the industry. "Honesty, I believe if you work hard, everything comes with time. The best you can do initially is to prove yourself, show your acting prowess. And, I felt this was the film I can test myself and challenge myself as an actor. I wanted to start my career from a very challenging aspect not very easy," the newcomer added.

Talking about Palak Tiwari, she is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and her first husband Raja Chaudhary. The actress' debut film, Rosie The Saffron Chapter is being helmed by Vishal Mishra, in which she is playing the role of a call centre employee.