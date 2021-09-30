Shweta Tiwari's Ex-Husband Abhinav Gets A huge relief As Court Grants Permission To Meet Son Reyaansh

Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband is often seen posting videos and pictures of son Reyaansh and complaining and blaming the actress for not allowing him to meet their son. He had apparently filed a petition against his wife and actress in which he alleged her of keeping their son away from him and mentioned in the petition seeking custody of his son and at least be allowed to meet him. Finally, he has got a huge relief from Bombay High Court as he has been granted access to speak and meet his son. As per ETimes TV's report report, he has been given permission to speak to Reyaash for 30 minutes on weekdays through video conference and meet on weekends for two hours.

As per the report, the court has informed both Shweta and Abhinav that they can fight for their son's custody in the Family Court. As per ETimes TV's report, the honourable court in its order said, "We hope and trust that the petitioner and respondent No.2, who claim to be adept at playing characters, in reel life, act in the best interest of Master R, in real life."

When Abhinav was asked about the same, he said that the news has come as a huge relief for him as he has been fighting a tough and long battle. He added that he hasn't met his son since 11 months and finally he will be able to meet him now.

He further added, "I can't express my happiness in words. This is just the beginning and there's a long way to go. I would like to thank Honourable Justice Shri S S Shinde and Honourable Justice Shri N.J. Jamadar for granting me access. I wish I could meet him daily, I am getting greedy as a father, I know but I will struggle for it also. This is not a victory for me, it is my son Reyaansh victory. He has won between Shweta and my fight. Reyaansh will get to meet his father."

Recently, Shweta was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to weakness and low blood pressure. After getting to know about the same, Abhinav had shared a a post on social media wishing her speedy recovery.