Shweta Tiwari Follows Shehnaaz Gill’s Footsteps; Loses 10 Kgs With The Help Of Her New Fitness Regime

Shehnaaz Gill is indeed an inspiration for many people. When she had entered Bigg Boss 13, the Punjabi singer was trolled for her body weight. However, she indeed surprised everyone by her superb transformation and inspired fans to become fit. Now, after Shehnaaz, looks like actress Shweta Tiwari is following in her footsteps, as she recently lost 10 kgs with the help of her new fitness regime.

Nowadays, the Bigg Boss 4 winner has constantly been sharing her beautiful pictures on her Instagram handle. Her fans can't stop gushing over her fit body and super hot looks. A few days ago, she had even shared a set of pictures with her trainer and praised her for putting extra effort into getting her back in shape.

Shweta Tiwari also said that her new fitness regime which includes a proper diet as per her requirements, helped her maintain a fit body. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress captioned the post as, "Weight Loss! Phew... Weight loss is not easy...it's very hard!You need lot of dedication lot of self control and will power! But it is not impossible Also! Especially when you have people like @kskadakia in your life,Who make this difficult journey easy and fun! I think more than me it was her who was determined To get me back in shape.. Coordinating with my trainer, curating a diet according to my needs, likes and requirements ,following up morning to evening! I Am not a client to her I Am a mission! Today my achievement of health and losing weight is All because of YOU Dr. @kskadakia."

See post here

Earlier, at the Indian Television Academy Awards, Shweta Tiwari appeared in a sizzling black gown. The actress bumped into her friend and Kasautii co-star Urvashi Dholakia at the award ceremony. Their pictures were indeed a treat for fans, as they want to see the divas together in a show again.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari had played Prerana in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, while Urvashi Dholakia played the iconic vamp Komolika in the same show. On the professional front, Shweta was last seen in the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, whereas Urvashi had last appeared in Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-beau Anuj Sachdeva.

