Shweta Tiwari Gets Son's Custody, Says This Is What She Wanted; Reacts To Abhinav's Allegations Of Being Busy

Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Abhinav Kohli had apparently filed a habeas corpus case against the actress alleging that she kept him away from his son. He had demanded Reyaansh's custody citing Shweta is a busy actress, and hence, she does not have enough time for Reyaansh. However, as per TOI report, the court dismissed the petition and ordered in favour of Shweta, while granting Abhinav visitation rights for a brief period. Abhinav was allowed to meet Reyaansh for two hours in a week in their building premise, in the presence of family members.

Regarding the decision, Shweta was happy and said that this is what she wanted. She also revealed how Abhinav was following her everywhere since last two years and created ruckus.



She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "This is what I wanted and I am honestly satisfied with the judgement. Abhinav would follow me everywhere I went in the last two years. He would end up in Delhi or Pune or wherever I travelled with Reyansh for my shows and create a ruckus. It was mentally exhausting for both, me and my child. He would not stop at that and would create a scene and end up at my doorstep anytime."

She revealed that she never stopped Reyansh and Abhinav from talking but wrong allegations were made on her. She added that as per the previous court order, he was only supposed to speak to Reyaansh on a video call for only half an hour, but she never stopped them from talking as she understood, but the same person painted her as a bad mother, who doesn't care and is neglecting her child's health. She further added that she work for family to give them a good lifestyle and asked what's wrong in it! She said that she is glad that court dismissed the allegations.

Shweta said, "He alleged that I kidnapped Reyansh and kept him away from him, when I have proof that in all cases, he was aware of Reyansh's whereabouts all the time. Even during Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot, he tried to create yet another scene despite being fully aware of Reyansh's stay."

On the other hand, as per the report, the court in its judgement said, "There was no material, which prima facie indicates that the custody of the child with the mother was detrimental to his welfare and development. At such a tender age, a child needs the company of the mother and hence keeping him in her custody appears more natural and conducive for the development of the child."

The court noted, "In our view, the issue of welfare of the minor cannot be determined on the sole parameter of the work commitment of one parent and the availability of ample time with another. The fact that respondent No 2 is a busy actor, cannot be contested to unfavourably judge her suitability to have the custody of the child."