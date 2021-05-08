Shweta Tiwari's Husband Abhinav Accuses Her Of Leaving Their Son Alone For Khatron Ke Khiladi; Shares Videos

Shweta Tiwari's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 surprised many of them. The actress was recently spotted at airport with other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, who were all leaving to Cape Town, South Africa. While the actress got busy with her work, her husband Abhinav Kohli shared a series of videos on his Instagram account accusing Shweta of leaving their son Reyaansh alone. He asked people to help him find his son Reyansh.

Abhinav claimed that he didn't give consent to the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress to take their son to South Africa, as it was not safe to travel due to the pandemic, and so she left him alone in Mumabi at some hotel. He added that he is trying to find his son by searching him from hotel to hotel. He also added that he approached police as well.

In a video, he was seen telling, "Shweta has left for South Africa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had asked for my consent to go to South Africa, but I refused since it is not safe to travel amid the spread of coronavirus. She will be working there for 12 hours a day and will leave the child at the hotel, which is not required. I can take care of my son. Despite me telling her not to, she has left and I got to know of her leaving from all the videos circulating in the media. But where is my kid? I am going from hotel to hotel to find him. I went to the police station but they didn't help me. Instead, they asked me to send an email to Children Welfare Committee."

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya & Other Celebs Leave For Cape Town

He captioned the video as, "🙏 Please HELP Me." The actor also alleged that his son is not well, which he got to know when he spoke to him over a video call last time. He added that Reyaansh had congestion in his chest and had swollen eyes, but Shweta ignored all of these, left him alone and flew to South Africa.

Also Read: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Hindustani Bhau Arrested; Here's Why

In another video, he was seen talking to a child helpline person and telling that he had also been to police station to file an FIR. He captioned the video as, "Desperate I don't know what my child is facing."

Abhinav said, "My child has anxiety issues. If he doesn't have any of his parents around him, he feels insecure. So, please help me if you guys have any information share it with me. Shweta has left him alone in these grave times."

In the latest video, he can be seen telling that Shweta is lying by saying that her son is with her family and is okay.