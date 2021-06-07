Shweta Tiwari: I Don’t Owe Any Clarification To Anyone Because I Know What’s Good For My Children

Shweta Tiwari is in the news for both personal and professional reasons. Currently, the actress is shooting in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She revealed how her daughter Palak convinced her to take up the stunt based reality show. She also spoke about her kids and future plans post KKK 11. She reacted to her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli's allegations and said that she doesn't owe any clarification to anyone.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I have participated in every reality show possible. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a unique show in which you face your fears and attempt stunts that you don't in your normal life. So, I decided to participate in it because of the element of adventure. Also, my daughter told me that if I didn't take it up now, it would be too late for me to participate in this show in the future."

She also added that she misses her kids a lot. However, she said that they are in constant touch with each other virtually as they do video call at night. She also said that she talks to her daughter before and every stunt to tell her how she has fared, and her son Reyaansh wants hippopotamus, which he calls 'hippomonatus', from South Africa for him.

Post Khatron Ke Khiladi, the actress wants to do fictional shows. She added that if something interesting comes up, she will definitely do- be it negative or positive character. "Naagin ho ya daayan ho," she had said adding that she is a daily soap actress.

It has to be recalled that she has been in the news for personal reasons as well, as her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has been accusing her of not letting him meet his son and also for leaving Reyaansh alone for the show. Regarding the same, she said that she doesn't owe anyone any clarification or justification as she knows what's good for her children. She also added that her priority is her kids and for them she will keep working.

Abhinav Kohli Reacts To Raja Chaudhary Supporting Ex-Wife Shweta Tiwari

Shweta said, "Look, everyone faces some problem in their life. Ups and downs are a part of life. But if you keep your goals, priorities and responsibilities aside and run after those problems or those creating those problems, then you will feel lost in life. My priority is my kids. I will focus on them and keep working because only that's going to help me in the long run. I don't owe any justification or clarification to anyone because I know what's good for my children. No one knows it better than me. I know how to keep my kids physically and mentally healthy, give them a better life and take care of them."

Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Has Deleted Her Instagram Account, Abhinav Kohli To Be Blamed?

She concluded, "Logon ke sahi ya galat se meri zindagi nahi chal rahi hai. Meri zindagi mere sahi, galat aur jisme mere bachhon ki bhalai hai, uss se chal rahi hai (My life doesn't depend on what people think is right or wrong, it depends on what I think is right or wrong and owhat is good for my kids). I am fully dedicated to my kids and my work, which is why I keep working and forging ahead. If people want to forget their responsibilities and problems and make me the centre of their lives, they are most welcome. But meri zindagi mein aur kisi ke liye koi jagah nahi hai siwaai mere bachhon and meri family ke (but there is no place for anyone in my live expect my kids and my family)."