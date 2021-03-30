Shweta Tiwari Reveals Her Ex-Husband Abhinav Had Said ‘Just One Post And You Will Be Ruined’

Shweta Tiwari has not only been in the news for professional reasons, but also has been hitting the headlines regarding her personal life. It has to be recalled that since a long time, her ex-husband has been accusing her of not allowing him to see his son. He has been sharing a lot of posts and videos and exposing her. Shweta, who had remained silent since a long time, has now finally opened up about the same. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress revealed how her failed marriages impacted her children. She also revealed that her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli threatened to ruin her reputation and had said that one post is enough to destroy her.

Abhinav had threatened to ruin her reputation a few days before leak (his posts against Shweta). He had said, "In the lobby of my residential building, he (Abhinav) told me, 'Ek aurat ki image kharab karne me kya lagta hai, just one post. Just one post, and you will be ruined," she said. "After 5 to 6 days, he started posting, to spoil my reputation."

She observed that people do not care much when something good is said about a person, but they don't think twice to jump to conclusions when something controversial is said.

Shweta said, "Since the person is talking about it openly in the media, they think it is the truth. But, why does nobody think that it might be false also? They are just spectators, they don't even know what the truth is. And just because the other person is not sharing the story, they believe one-sided stories. People don't understand that it is a personal life. Many times, I thought of sharing my stories, when he shared small clips. He used to record all the conversations, but I did not initially. I started recording when someone told me to do it."

Further, the actress went on to say how her failed marriages impacted her children. She said Palak saw her getting beaten up while her son Reyaansh knows about police.

She said, "Palak saw me getting beaten up, she saw women coming. She has seen everything when she was just 6 years old and I had decided to take this step. Palak has seen all that trauma, police coming to the house, her mom going to the police. My son, he is just 4 years old and he knows about police, judges and it is not just because of me."

Shweta added that her kids are in the mess because she chose wrong men, which was her fault and not theirs. She further clarified that she never told them not to miss their fathers, but they don't miss them and she doesn't know why.

