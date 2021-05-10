Shweta Tiwari Rubbishes Abhinav's Claim & Says He's Not Contributing A Single Penny; The Actor Reacts

Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli had recently shared a series of videos claiming that the actress has left their son Reyaansh alone for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Now, Shweta Tiwari has rubbished the actor's claim and revealed that he is not contributing a single penny.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Meri Dad Ki Dulhan actress rubbished Abhinav's claim and clarified that her son is with her mother, relatives and Palak, who are taking care of him. She also revealed that she had informed Abhinav over a phone call that she is going to Cape Town and Reyaansh is safe with her family, but she is surprised that he has posted video. She added that she doesn't understand the agenda behind it.

Shweta also revealed that Abhinav gets to speak with Reyaansh in the evening over a call for about an hour (more than what is allotted by HC) without fail and they never stopped him, yet he claims that he doesn't know where his child is and how he is doing!

The actress said, "When I informed him, he wanted to know the address so that he could go there and trouble my family in my absence. He is doing all this only for that." She also revealed that the channel was ready to pay for her son and nanny's tickets while she had to pay for her mother, and she was ready to make them all travel with her to ensure maximum safety. However, Abhinav Kohli did not give her the consent which is required. Still she made all the arrangements to ensure that her baby is safe and is in regular touch with his father as well. Shweta added that she fails to understand his claims of her abandoning her child when he is very well aware of the safety measures taken.

She further added, "I am a single parent, I need to do the work to run my family. My kids' well-being is my priority, and I have to fend for them and my family. For someone who is not contributing a single penny to the growth of kids, how easy is it to pull down someone who is trying to balance all their duties."

Abhinav didn't stop it there and he further shared a few videos slamming Shweta. He said, "Tumne bola ki maine ek penny nahi kharcha kiya bachchon ke parvarish ke liye? Tumhe zara sharam nahi aati? (You claimed that I did not spend a single penny to raise the kids? Do you have no shame?) He claimed that he has sent 40% of his amount that he got from the show he did with Arjun Bijlani (who is with her in Cape Town), and two more shows that he did with Balaji.

He further added, "Paisa hazam bhi kar leti ho aur tum phir yeh bolti ho ki paise bhi nahi kharcha kar raha hai aur tum akele paise kharcha kar rahi ho (You took all the money and then you claim that I spent nothing and you are bearing all the expenses alone)?"

He also denied that Shweta called him and updated about Reyaansh and asked her to show the call records. He added that people are dying due to COVID-19 and it is said that third wave is very dangerous for children. He asked that if she is facing such a shortage of money that she left her child behind during pandemic to earn money.