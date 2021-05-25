Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Has Deleted Her Instagram Account, Abhinav Kohli To Be Blamed?

For those who were aware of TV actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari's Instagram account, they were not unversed with the fact that Palak had amassed a humongous fan-following on her social media. She used to send her fans and followers into a frenzy with her glamorous pictures and videos. However, recently Instagram users have found out that Palak has gone on to delete her account that can no longer be found on the photo-sharing application.

The reason behind this can be speculated to be the ugly spat going on between Palak's mother Shweta Tiwari and the latter's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. For the unversed, Abhinav had accused Shweta to leave their son Reyansh at a hotel before she felt for Cape Town South Africa to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. On the other hand, Shweta released a shocking video that showed her estranged husband imposing violence on her and their son on the compound of her building. This entire fiasco may be the reason behind Palak bidding adieu to Instagram. Take a look at the same.

However, netizens have also observed that Shweta has been following a private Instagram account named 'PalakTT'. The Instagram handle also goes by the name of 'PT' that is the initials of the Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress' daughter. It is a thing to wonder whether the account is Palak's temporary account through which she is operating Instagram until the Shweta-Abhinav controversy is over. Take a look at the same.

Palak Tiwari will also be making her Bollywood debut in the movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The movie will be helmed by Vishal Mishra and will be bankrolled by Vivek Oberoi. The first look of Palak from the movie was released in July last year.

Meanwhile talking about Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli, the estranged couple have been at loggerheads at each other for quite some time regarding their son Reyansh. Abhinav in his latest post had informed that he is all set to take the legal route to gain the custody of their son. He had also shared some series of videos to showcase his side of the story after Shweta had accused him of physical violence.