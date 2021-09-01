Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari On Being Compared With Her Mother, Says 'I Will Feel Proud'

Actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut soon but she already enjoys a massive fan following. She has become a social media sensation in no time and fans often gush over the loving bond that she shares with her mother. Recently Palak spoke about the comparisons that may come with her mother once she makes her acting debut.

Palak Tiwari rather had a heartwarming answer regarding the same. Speaking to Spotboye about the same, she said, "I will not call it fear. I would say pride more than anything. I will feel proud to be her daughter. That has never really stopped or scared me, I feel very comfortable and I am okay with the comparisons as I have realised it's inevitable. As long as I am not competing with my mother, she will never compete with me. She is my biggest cheerleader. That's all that matters."

Apart from this, Palak Tiwari was also asked if her mother Shweta Tiwari would have any objection to her daughter performing intimate scenes on the big screen. On this, Palak said, "She (Shweta Tiwari) is not controlling like that. The one thing I love about my mother is that she keeps telling me that this is your career, your decisions. I feel she trust me a lot. So, she told me it's your career and you are smart enough to make your own call. But, I do go to her if I am at crossroads and she does suggest what she thinks is the best."

Palak Tiwari had also said that she does not consider herself to be a star kid despite her mother Shweta Tiwari being a successful actress. Palak told the portal, "Frankly, I don't consider myself a star kid. My mother is a very established actress but in a very different industry altogether. I would have had these benefits I feel in television. I still have the benefits. I have much more recognition now in this stage of my career, I wouldn't have it if I wasn't for her daughter. However, I think at the end of the day it's your work that speaks."

On the work front, Palak Tiwari will make her debut with the horror-thriller flick Rosie The Saffron Chapter. The film will also star Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat in the lead roles. It will be directed by Vishal Mishra.