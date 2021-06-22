Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Calls Her The 'Best Parent' Amidst Her Row With Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli

The ongoing feud between actress Shweta Tiwari and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has been hogging a lot of limelight. After accusing Shweta of allegedly not allowing him to meet their son Reyansh, he had also lashed out at her for not letting him meet the child on the occasion of Father's Day (June 20). However, amidst this, the actress' daughter Palak Tiwari took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming message for her mother.

Talking about the same, Palak shared a beautiful picture of her mother with Reyansh lying his head on her lap. The Kasauti Zindagii Kay actress can be seen looking lovely in traditional white attire. In the caption, Palak thanked her mother for raising them correctly and showing what true strength is by being its example instead of just preaching. She thanked her mother for not getting herself affected by the negativity. Palak ended the post by calling Shweta Tiwari the best parent in the world and stating that she and Reyansh are blessed to have her as their mother. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, talking about Abhinav Kohli, he had shared a video on Father's Day wherein he accused Shweta of allegedly preventing him from meeting his son even on this day. He could be seen saying dejectedly that last year also on this day, he could not meet his son and that he has lost this fight. Abhinav added that while Shweta was away in Cape Town, South Africa where she was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, he tried several times to meet their son.

He also said that there are many men like him who have been facing such a situation but he went on to say that he will not give up and fight back to meet his son. He went on to say that it is his right to meet his son and that it is his son's right to meet his father. Abhinav Kohli had ended the video by stating that the laws should not be used to exploit the emotions of men and fathers like him. For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari had earlier accused Abhinav of alleged domestic violence and had also shared a video as proof on her social media account.