Post Shweta Tiwari's Video, Her Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli Shares His Side Of The Story

After actor Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accused her of leaving their son Reyansh in a hotel and leaving for South Africa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the latter had shared a shocking video from last year wherein Abhinav can be seen snatching their child from her arms in her building compound. Now Abhinav has also hit back at Shweta by sharing his side of the story. In his latest post, Abhinav shared some videos as proof and stated that their child himself did not wish to stay with his mother.

Abhinav said that Shweta had left their son to stay with him after she had tested positive for COVID-19. However, after staying with his father for few weeks, Reyansh was refusing to leave his place with his mother. Abhinav also shared a video wherein the child can be seen admitting that he wishes to stay with his father. The videos consisting of these events can be seen dated from October last year.

Furthermore, Abhinav accused the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress of blindsiding the public and the media through her interviews and video. He added that Shweta wanted to take their son to a resort in October last year wherein she was going for a holiday. He stressed that on the contrary to her claims, it is she who has been trying to separate him and his son. Take a look at the video that was shared by Abhinav.

Abhinav Kohli also went on to say that since he is a man, he is having to prove his words to society. He added that his son Reyansh loves him truly and this will eventually make him reunite with his son. Abhinav had revealed that their son had wanted to stay with his father since May last year and had refused to go with Shweta even when she came to his place with the cops. He also said that despite requesting Shweta to come home with their son, she refused to do so.

Sharing the video of Abhinav snatching their son from her arms, Shweta Tiwari had captioned the same stating, "Now let the truth Come out. (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth, then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can't let my child go through this mental trauma. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this horrible man makes sure my baby's mental health goes back to Square one! If this is not Physical abuse then what is."