Shweta Tiwari's Ex-Husband Raja Chaudhary Spends Time With His Daughter Palak On His Birthday

TV actress Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary recently celebrated his birthday with their daughter Palak Tiwari. The delighted father also took to his social media handle to share a beautiful picture with Palak. He also thanked his daughter for making his birthday special.

Raja Chaudhary shared a lovely selfie with Palak Tiwari on his social media account wherein the latter can be seen holding a mug. While Raja has opted for black casual attire, Palak looks pretty in a white tee that she has paired with a pink neckpiece. He captioned it stating, "Thank you @palaktiwarii for making my birthday special. Love you and how." Take a look at the same.

Fans also wished Raja Chaudhary in the comments section. Some of the fans stated that they are happy to see the Bigg Boss 2 contestant spend some time with his daughter. Raja has also spoken about how he spent his birthday with Palak Tiwari.

Speaking to Etimes about the same, Raja Chaudhary revealed that Palak had baked a cake for him on his special day and that they had long conversations for hours. The Saiyyan Hamar Hindustani actor further added that he had prepared a lavish meal for him and Palak. Raja added that spending time with his daughter also made him realize how much he loved her and needs her in his life. The actor went on to say that he has shifted base to Mumbai to spend more time with his daughter and to revive his career.

Earlier the actor had also spoken with the same publication on things going sour between his ex-wife Shweta Tiwari and her estranged second husband Abhinav Kohli. The two have been at loggerheads with each other for quite some time now. On this Raja Chaudhary had revealed, "The pattern is the same and that is why people are questioning Shweta. See, there is no doubt that Shweta is an excellent mother and a very good wife. It is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed. But then this doesn't make her wrong or a bad person."