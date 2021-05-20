Shweta Tiwari's Ex-Husband Raja Chaudhary Breaks His Silence On The Failure Of Her Second Marriage

Television actress Shweta Tiwari's ugly fallout with her second husband Abhinav Kohli had been grabbing headlines for the last few days. While Abhinav accused Shweta of separating their son Reyansh from him and leaving the latter in some hotel unknown to him, Shweta shared a shocking video of Abhinav imposing physical violence on her. Now Shweta's former husband Raja Chaudhary has also broken his silence on Shweta's second marriage taking an ugly turn.

Talking about the same with ETimes, Raja stated, "The pattern is the same and that is why people are questioning Shweta. See, there is no doubt that Shweta is an excellent mother and a very good wife. It is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed. But then this doesn't make her wrong or a bad person."

Raja also spoke about contacting Abhinav once he had heard the charges imposed on him for sexually harassing his daughter Palak with Shweta. On this, he said, "Yes, I had messaged Abhinav not now but last year after I read about the sexual harassment allegations against him by my daughter Palak Tiwari. As a father, I was concerned for her and wanted to know what exactly had happened."

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary got hitched in the year 1988. However, their marriage hit rock-bottom when the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress filed for divorce from Raja citing domestic violence as the reason in the year 2007. Meanwhile, things between Shweta and Abhinav have gotten messy over the last few days.

After Shweta shared the video of Abhinav Kohli imposing physical violence on her, the latter also went on to share a series of videos to share his side of the story. He accused Shweta of blindsiding the public to take her side in the whole scenario and separate him from their son in the process. He had earlier also shared a video wherein he can be seen searching for his son hotel to hotel. He could be seen accusing Shweta Tiwari of allegedly keeping their son in some hotel and going to Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.