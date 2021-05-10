Shweta Tiwari Shares CCTV Footage Of Abhinav Kohli Snatching Son Reyansh, Calls It 'Physical Abuse'

Shweta Tiwari, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has accused her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli of manhandling their son Reyansh. The actress shared a couple of videos including an unseen CCTV footage on her social media account where Kohli is seen trying to snatch Reyansh from her arms.

In the video, Shweta is walking with their son in her arms while Abhinav aggressively snatches him. Soon, she falls on the ground and Abhinav walks into the building while Shweta follows him inside. In the next clip, the actress’ daughter Palak Tiwari is trying to pacify a scared Reyansh who is seen hiding under the blanket after the incident while Shweta and Abhinav are arguing on the same. Shweta is also heard asking Palak to call the police in the video.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari Rubbishes Abhinav's Claim & Says He's Not Contributing A Single Penny; The Actor Reacts

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress shared the videos and said that their son is scared of his father Abhinav in her caption. She wrote, “Now let the truth Come out!!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth, then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night!”

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari's Husband Abhinav Accuses Her Of Leaving Their Son Alone For Khatron Ke Khiladi; Shares Videos

She went on to add, “His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my Child go Through this mental trauma.. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to Square one! If this is not Physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society.” Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Abhinav had accused Shweta of abandoning their son Reyansh and jetting off to her shoot a few days ago. He had even shared a series of Instagram videos where he was looking for his son in different hotels in Mumbai. This is followed by Shweta responded to the allegations in an interview by saying that Reyansh is safe with her mother and daughter Palak.