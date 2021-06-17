Shweta Tiwari Shares Video Call Pic With Her Kids After Abhinav Kohli Questioned His Son's Whereabouts

Shweta Tiwari is currently shooting for the popular stunt-based reality series, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress is having a great time in Cape Town, South Africa with her co-contestants and has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos on social media with her fans.

Now, she has given a glimpse of her video call sessions with daughter Palak Tiwari and her son Reyansh Kohli on her Instagram stories. The 40-year-old shared a screenshot on Thursday, in which she is seen chatting with her children while she is away from home. In the picture, the brother-sister duo is seen sitting next to each other in a dimly lit room whilst Shweta is seen smiling at them.

For the unversed, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay star talks to her kids on a video call every day and stays connected with them. She wrote, “Never Ending Stories” in the caption followed by a bunch of heart emojis in her caption.

It must be noted that Shweta has been involved in an ongoing feud with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli who is the father of Reyansh. Abhinav had recently accused Shweta of abandoning their son and jetting off to her shoot. He had even shared a series of Instagram videos where he was looking for his son in different hotels in Mumbai. However, Shweta had responded to the allegations in a recent interview and said that her children are her priority.

She had said, “My priority is my kids. I will focus on them and keep working because only that’s going to help me in the long run. I don’t owe any justification or clarification to anyone because I know what’s good for my children. No one knows it better than me. I know how to keep my kids physically and mentally healthy, give them a better life and take care of them. If people want to forget their responsibilities and problems and make me the centre of their lives, they are most welcome.”