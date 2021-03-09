Shweta Tiwari Has A Strong Message For Those Who Suffer Domestic Abuse; Hopes Her Experience Acts As Guidepost

Shweta Was Asked To Stay Quiet For Their Kids

Shweta said, "When I took a step against domestic violence, many people said many things. Even today they say. I was told to think about my kids, my daughter. But no, whatever I did, my daughter has become wiser, intelligent and strong. She knows the difference between the right and wrong."

She Further Added…

"I have been through a lot in life, and at every step when I felt vulnerable, I pulled myself together to gather the courage and stand up for what is right, for the sake of my daughter. She has seen me through the thick and thin of my journey and has only grown up to be stronger today."

A Strong Message For Her Daughter

Shweta assured that she will always be there for Palak. However, when she is not there to shield Palak, she wanted her to fight her own battles. She said, "I may not always be around to be your shield, but I hope my experiences and right actions become a guiding light in your life, where you find the strength and integrity to face any situation. Unless you fight for yourself, people will not believe you."

A Strong Message For Women

Posting the video, she asked people who are suffering domestic abuse not to stay mum and take action for the sake of their daughter. She captioned the video as, "Dear Daughter: On this Women's Day, I wish you all the strength, courage and integrity for you to fight your life's battles. I hope my experiences and right actions become a guidepost as you navigate through life's obstacles. To all the women out there: Don't carry on silently when you are undergoing domestic abuse. Speak up, at least for your daughter's sake, so that she doesn't learn to remain silent when, God forbid, her life's ship hits the rocks. Dial 181 to seek help against domestic violence #MeriBetiStrong."