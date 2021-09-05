Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Grace The Kapil Sharma Show; Krushna Abhishek To Skip Govinda’s Episode

Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were the latest set of actors to grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The duo along with director Vishnu Vardhan celebrated the success of their film with the show host Kapil Sharma and the team in the latest episode (September 4).

The episode was packed with continuous laughter whilst Sidharth and Kiara looked perfectly in sync and comfortable with one another. The actors expressed gratitude to be on the show and stated that they eagerly waited for Kapil’s show to resume. Sidharth and Kiara also enthralled the viewers with their flirty little conversations.

In one such moment, Kapil quizzed Sidharth about how he maintained himself while shooting at a high altitude and the actor replied by stating that he thought of Kiara and it kept motivating him to go ahead. Sid was trying to imply that the characters they were playing on screen, Capt. Vikram Batra and his girlfriend Dimple Cheema is what he had in mind. However, this made Kiara blush, and the moment was both cute and funny at the same time.

This was followed by Kapil indulging in some flirty banter with Kiara, but Sidharth being protective of the actress, drained Sharma’s hopes when he said that Kiara has come to visit her 'Kapil bhaiya's home.'



Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. Krushna Abhishek, who is an integral part of the Sony TV show, has revealed that he will not be appearing in the episode featuring his uncle as they have shared a rather strained relationship for quite some time now.

In a recent interview with TOI, Krushna shared, “Since the past 15 days, I have been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil’s show. I would always go that extra mile to adjust my dates for the show. However, when I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage.”

He went on to add, “Also, it’s a comedy show. You never know which statement might blow up. I didn’t want to create an issue. I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govinda ji comes on the show, but I realised that it was better not to perform.” In the past, Krushna has avoided meeting Govinda before on the show and has also been vocal about his reasons for the same. Govinda, on the other hand, had issued a statement accusing Krushna of making 'defamatory’ statements against him in the month of November last year.