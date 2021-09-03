Comedian Sidharth Sagar Sent To Rehab After Consuming Heavy Drugs Again; Cops Found Him In Very Bad State

Comedian Sidharth Sagar has reportedly been sent to rehab after consuming heavy drugs again. A report published in ETimes TV states that a comedian was missing from the shoot of Zee Comedy Show. A source close to the actor informed the portal that on August 26th night, cops found him in a very bad state and they called his mother, who was in Delhi at that time. After reaching Mumbai, Sidharth's mother Alka Sagar got him admitted to rehab and he is currently getting treated there.

Let us tell you, Jamie Lever has replaced him in the Comedy Show. For the unversed, Sidharth Sagar has earlier been into the dark phase after getting under the influence of drugs. He was missing in 2018. After a long battle with substance abuse, the 29-year-old star managed to come out of the dark phase.

Sidharth Sagar's mother Alka told the portal, "I was with Sidharth all this while and had recently come to Delhi because my 12-year-old pet was very unwell and I had to rush back home. After I came here, I learnt about Sidharth and I was devastated to know and it was a big setback for me. But as I am out of Mumbai, I have no clarity on what exactly happened to him. I have got him admitted to rehab but I haven't got a chance to know what exactly went wrong. I am travelling to Mumbai today and will be meeting him, only after that I will have clarity. I had got a call from the police station that Sidharth Sagar was found in a bad state and he only remembered my name and number and they called me up. They asked me to take him from there. The tragic part is whenever he has got into such a situation none of his friends, well wishes or anyone has come forward to help him."

Alka Sagar further revealed that her son Sidharth Sagar is bipolar and had stopped his treatment. She said, "Not many are aware that he was undergoing treatment for bipolar and he used to have hallucinations. I tried to balance his life and got him here. I had always told him that the more popular you get, the more enemies you will make in the industry. I had always taught him to lead a balanced life and not to run behind money. For me, peace is the most important thing and I had told him that. We can feed you your entire life but don't want to see you again in a bad state. I will fight for my son till my last breath and not let anyone come in between. If it would not have been urgent I would have never travelled to Delhi. I am not sure if it is because of drugs or because he had stopped his treatment for bipolar. That I will only get to know him when I speak to him when I come back to Mumbai."

"We had started his medication for bipolar but he abruptly quit in between. He stops taking the medicine. I feel something somewhere is not right because all these things are happening again and again. He was doing so well in his career. The last time people duped him so badly, they had not even left clothes on his body. He had stopped the treatment for bipolar. He needs to be cured at this moment," Sidharth's mother added.

Talking about Sidharth Sagar's career, the comedian has featured in several seasons of Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show and so on. Sidharth Sagar was in a relationship with Subuhi Joshi. The couple had also got engaged, but later parted ways.