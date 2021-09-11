Sidharth & Shehnaaz Fans Slam Divya Agarwal For Making Faces & Calling Them Irritating: Old Viral Videos

Bigg Boss OTT has been in the news since a long time, all thanks to the contestants! As the show is inching towards finale, and only few contestants are left, fans are supporting their favourites. Divya Agarwal is among the strong contestants in the show, and has been grabbing the headlines. While a few of them are supporting her, a couple of old videos of her interview have gone viral in which she is seen making unpleasant remarks and making faces when asked about her views on Bigg Boss 13's popular contestants Sidharth Shukla (BB 13 winner) and Shehnaaz Gill.

In a video shared by one of the users (fanclub), Divya called Sidharth and Shehnaaz irritating. She called Sidharth flirty and little irritating, and also went on to make faces when the host praised Shehnaaz, called her lovely and, said, "Dil se clean hai yaar" and which is what he likes.

The fan shared the video and captioned it as, "how dare you #DivyaAgrawal #SiddharthShukla is a gem and how can u make such bad faces when he talsk nicelya abt #ShehnaazGiIl #Shehnaazians #sidnazz #SidHeart if ppl still don't believe pratik that this girl is full of attitude god save u #PratikSehajpal #PratikIsTheOTTBoss."

In another video, when asked about her views on Shehnaaz, she said she is irritating, which again didn't go down well with fans and slammed her for the same.

A fan shared the video and captioned it as, "Divya said that Shehnaz is irritating. Ab hum b iska issue bna sakte hain jese in logon ne #PratikSehajpal k against drama kia tha but let it be #PratikIsTheOTTBoss."

While a few SidNaaz fans slammed Divya, many of them asked them to stop using SidNaaz's name to support or bring down others.

Take a look at fans' comments!

Sidharth & Shehnaaz Fans Slam Divya Agarwal

PG: Yeh khud itni negative hai ki saare baake saare ise irritating lgte hai blki khud saara din backbitching krti rehti hai ya so rhi hoti hai jaha doosre mehnat kr rhe hote hai task mein ye negativity failane mein lgi hoti hai. SupportTheReal #PratikSehajpal #PratikIsTheOTTBoss.

how dare you #DivyaAgrawal #SiddharthShukla is a gem and how can u make such bad faces when he talsk nicelya abt #ShehnaazGiIl #Shehnaazians #sidnazz #SidHeart if ppl still don't believe pratik that this girl is full of attitude god save u #PratikSehajpal #PratikIsTheOTTBoss pic.twitter.com/8B2rYd43NW — Rahul Vaidya official FC (@VaidyaOfficial) September 10, 2021

Divya said that Shehnaz is irritating.



Ab hum b iska issue bna sakte hain jese in logon ne #PratikSehajpal k against drama kia tha but let it be#PratikIsTheOTTBosspic.twitter.com/BRPIA2DSrW — Hasan Khan👑 (@IamRealHasan) September 10, 2021

Sher Pratik Fc: OMG!!! #DivyaAgarwal disrespecting #SidharthShukla and #ShenaazGill dono ke waqt look at her face when this man stand by her saying things.

Sakina: Apna season dekhe bbott ka pata chalega kon irritating h dibiya.

Sidharth & Shehnaaz Fans Ask Others Not To Drag The Duo's Names



Shruti/Divya: Hey no offence but please it's a humble request that don't use Sidharth and shehnaaz for these things. Please it's really hurtful. I hope you understand. I know you'll think I am saying this cuz I support Divya but no this is a genuine request from me as a sidnaazian.

Is Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalised Post Sidharth Shukla's Demise? Here's The Truth!

Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar: Varun Sood To Surprise GF Divya Agarwal; Devoleena & Rashami To Appear!

Happy_Smile: Stop this trick please. Few weeks back people sharing interviews of Pratik and now Divya. They should be judge based on their game in BB house. It's so wrong to drag Sid and Shehnaaz's name by using old interview. It's so insensitive.

@GautamS90841841: Sid ko beach me mt lana dubara.