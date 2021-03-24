    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Winners Sidharth Shukla And Rubina Dilaik All Set To Perform At A Holi Event, See Promos

      It is not a hidden fact that the last two seasons of Bigg Boss was a mighty entertaining one. While actor Sidharth Shukla took home the Bigg Boss 13 trophy home, Rubina Dilaik was crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. The two inevitably garnered a mammoth fan-following during their stint on the show. Much to the happiness of their fans, Sidharth and Rubina will soon be performing at a Holi event on a channel. The promo of both their performance at the event called Rang Barse was unveiled by the makers.

      Sidharth-Shukla-Rubina-Dilaik

      Talking about Sidharth Shukla's performance, the handsome hunk can be seen enthralling the audience with his act. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor can be seen dancing in the track, 'Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din' from the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The actor can be seen looking dapper in black attire. By the looks of it, Sidharth will definitely leave all his 'Sidhearts' swooning with delight with his performance. Take a look at the promo of the same.

      Not only this, Sidharth Shukla's successor from Bigg Boss, Rubina Dilaik is also all set to entice her fans with her performance on the occasion. The Bigg Boss 14 winner can be seen performing in the song, 'Aa Hi Jaiye' from the film Lajja. She can be seen looking stunning in a light grey blouse and pants. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor can also be seen doing her signature hook step with her hands high up which she had made famous during her morning dance in the Bigg Boss house. Take a look at the promo of the same.

      Meanwhile, there have also been rumours that Sidharth Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have been approached to star together in a music video. The speculations further claimed that the shooting for the same may soon begin in the month of April if they both give their nod to the same. It will truly be a visual delight for their fans to see the Bigg Boss 13 and 14 winners together in a project if the rumours turn out to be true.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 12:02 [IST]
      X