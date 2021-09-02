Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s Most Loved Pictures On Instagram

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise indeed left fans heartbroken. For the unversed, the 40-year-old actor passed away today (September 2, 2021) due to a heart attack in Mumbai. Ever since the news came out, fans started mourning his demise on social media.

Sidharth Shukla had won Bigg Boss 13 in 2020. His close bonding with Shehnaaz Gill was known to all. Interestingly, their fans who are fondly called 'SidNaaz' showered love at the most adorable couple on social media. After Bigg Boss 13, the couple was spotted together at many events. They had last appeared together in Bigg Boss OTT house as special guests.

Since Sidharth Shukla bid adieu to this world, some most loved pictures of Bigg Boss 13 winner with Shehnaaz Gill that we can't miss.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had featured together in several music videos like 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. They had also performed a special dance on Shehnaaz Gill's song 'Sadda Kutta' on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT with host Karan Johar.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla, the actor had featured in popular TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Aahat, Dil Se Dil Tak and so on. He had also acted in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Business In Kazakhstan. Sidharth was a part of Bigg Boss 13, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, India's Got Talent and so on. He had also won Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He was last seen in the ALT Balaji web series, Broken But Beautiful 3 opposite Sonia Rathee.