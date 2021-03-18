Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s SidNaaz Fans Become The Best Fandom In The World

That Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had amassed a maddening fan-following due to their infectious chemistry after Bigg Boss 13 was known to all. The pair's die-hard fans called themselves SidNaaz and never failed to celebrate each and every fond moment of the two. It seems now that their hard work has truly paid off as the SidNaaz fans have been declared as the best fandom in the world.

Yes, you heard that right, the SidNaaz fans have emerged as the winner in the first edition of the Clash Of The Fandom Contest which was conducted by Wattpad. The fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have defeated the strong fan-following of the boy band BTS and the fans of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor who call themselves MaNan. Needless to say, the fans of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants went on a celebratory mode on Twitter. Check out some of these tweets.

Best people deserve best fandom.



Dear @sidharth_shukla & @ishehnaaz_gill, your fans have made you proud today! 💖 The stories of you, for you won. They won, you won & in all this, a small part of 'us' won too. Hope this news reaches you! 🥺#BestFandomSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/be276NFpnn — 𝔸 🤙🏻 (@BiggBossTw) March 17, 2021

Literally this pic is everything Brruhhhhhhhhhh.... 😭😭😭😭💖



It's freaakkkkkiingggg written as Best Fandom award goes to SidNaaz fandom.... 😭😭😭😭

We did it we r the best and the strongest fandom Brruhhhhhhhhhh.... 🔥 #BestFandomSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/HDyUfRCe6m — AJ 💫 (@AJ__FANBOY) March 17, 2021

If someone is planning to send a cake, to ZAROOOOR BHAIJOOO🙌🏻

Benstokes! this is actually a huge thing💥 This was an official competition on wattpad and we won💫 This wasn't some random poll or quiz.

To shuru ho jao or CAKE, PHOOL, CARDS SB BHAIJO💖#BestFandomSidNaaz — Marioo✨❤️ 💫 (@MarioosBackup) March 17, 2021

Talking about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, the two have given several reasons to their beloved SidNaaz fans to swoon over them. The two have starred together in hit music videos like 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona' where fans got to relive their infectious chemistry. Not only this, but the couple have also sparked rumours of them dating each other on many occasions.

Shehnaaz Gill also rung in her birthday last year with Sidharth Shukla which looked like a fun-filled affair. Apart from this the paparazzi also caught sight of Shehnaaz's phone wallpaper which was a beautiful picture of her and Sidharth. It can be safely said that their SidNaaz fans are waiting with bated breath for them to make things official.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla also never fail to celebrate each other's occasions. Shehnaaz was all praises for a Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 14 where the Dil Se Dil Tak actor had stepped into the shoes of the host Salman Khan. While, Sidharth could not stop raving about Shehnaaz's latest song, 'Fly' by Badshah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Shukla is busy shooting for the web series, Broken But Beautiful 3. Shehnaaz Gill on the other hand is shooting for the film, Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She also shared some BTS pictures from the sets of the movie recently.