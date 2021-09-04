Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Were Planning To Get Married This December? Reports

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's jodi was one of the popular and favourite jodi among audiences. Fans called them lovingly SidNaaz. They shared great bond and were very good friends. Although there were reports of the actors dating, they never made it official and maintained that they are just friends.

Sidharth's demise has shattered everyone. Shehnaaz was devastated and was seen crying inconsolably at Sidharth's cremation, which was held on September 3. Many heart-breaking pictures from the cremation have been doing the rounds. As per reports, the alleged couple was planning to tie the knot in December 2021. As per TOI, the reports also suggested that they had already got engaged and wedding preparations had already begun.



TOI stated an online portal's report that said, "They had informed their families who were deep into preparations. Not just this, they were also in talks with a plush Mumbai hotel to book rooms, banquet, and other services for the wedding festivities which were planned for a period of three days. The two actors, their friends, and families had kept this a closely guarded secret."

Spotboye also shared a snapshot of a note that read as, "They got engaged and were going to shift to their new house with Rita aunty. Pata hai they were going to get married, this December **** hotel bhi book kar liya tha," and a user's message that read as, "A close friend of Sana revealed.. They were to tie the knot next year."

Pratyusha Banerjee's Father Reveals Sidharth Shukla Stood By Them After Her Demise; Sent Rs 20K In Lockdown

Shehnaaz Gill Screams Sidharth & Runs Towards Ambulance; Himanshi, Shefali & Others Heartbroken (Video)

Singer Abu Malik, who had participated in Bigg Boss 13 (in which Sidharth and Sana were a part of) had revealed to ETimes, "Shehnaaz told me this on March 22, 2020 - I think that this was just a day before the first lockdown." He had also said that Sidharth loved Shehnaaz a lot and added, "Sidharth used to love her a lot. He would say that agar ek din woh naaraz ho jaati thi, toh uska din kharaab ho jaata tha."

We pray for strength for Sidharth's family, Shehnaaz, their friends and fans in this tragic and testing time.