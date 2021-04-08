Sidharth Shukla And Sonia Rathee’s Kissing Scene From Broken But Beautiful 3 Takes The Internet By Storm

The show Broken But Beautiful 3 was in the buzz right since its inception. The show stars Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles and fans were eager to see their chemistry unfold in the same. The show that has now started streaming on ALTBalaji has now grabbed several eyeballs due to a kissing scene between the lead actor Sidharth and Sonia that has gone viral on social media in no time.

Fans cannot stop raving about the infectious chemistry between Sidharth and Sonia in the scene. By the looks of it, the scene has the two of them sharing an emotionally high moment that is followed by the kiss. Take a look at the viral scene from Broken But Beautiful 3.

Sidharth's fans were specially sent into a frenzy with the scene, going gaga over the Bigg Boss 13 winner all over again. Earlier producer Ekta Kapoor had also shared the scene on her social media handle which did not go unmissed by the fans. Sidharth's fans also demanded the scene to be released already in the upcoming episode. Along with the steamy scene, fans also started trending the hashtag #AgMi which stands for Sidharth and Sonia's character from the show. For the unversed, while Sidharth essays the role of Agastya Rao in the show, Sonia plays Rumi Desai in the same.

Talking about the show Broken But Beautiful, it earlier starred actors Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi for the first two seasons. The riveting plotline of the show coupled with the realistic performances made it a hit amongst the viewers. The show depicted the love story between two individuals who meet in unexpected situations. With Sidharth and Sonia taking the franchise forward with their crackling chemistry and impeccable performances, the fans are now further excited for the rest of the episodes of the show to unfold.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla has left no stone unturned to do full justice to his character from the show and has been shooting around the clock for the same. He earlier had also given a blockbuster performance for his fans on the occasion of Holi. The actor was also seen as a 'senior' on the show Bigg Boss 14.