Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: 6 Times The Late Actor Won Hearts & Ruled SidHearts

Balika Vadhu

Post modelling days, Sidharth tried his hands on acting and did several shows, but it was Balika Vadhu that made him a household name. He played the role of a district collector Shivraj Shekhar in the show. In fact, it became an iconic character and girls went crazy for Shiv!

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 13 was a turning point in Sid's career. Although he was a known actor in the television industry, he won hearts with his game in the show. He was even tagged as one man army by his fans.

Sidharth's Bond With Shehnaaz

His bond with Shehnaaz in the Bigg Boss house was loved so much that fans wanted to see their SidNaaz everywhere even after the show got over. They made several appearances in the reality showa, made music videos that became super hit and came live on social media for their fans.

Sidharth's Bond With His Mother

Siddharth shared special bond with his mother Rita Shukla and was closest to her. In fact, he described her as his 'best friend' from whom he kept no secrets, and she was the reason that the actor entered the showbiz world.

Broken But Beautiful 3

Sidharth's last project was Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful 3. He played the role of Agasyta in it and fans loved his performance. In fact, fans formed a fanclubs named AgMi (amalgamation of Agastya and Rumi).

Siddharth's Bond With Fans

Sidharth respected his fans and often would chat with them. He not only responded to them lovingly, but also asked them to go on right path, if they went wrong.

