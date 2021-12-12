Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill, Kamya Panjabi And Many Other Celebs Remember The Late Actor

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise on September 2 this year left everyone in shock and grief. His friends, family and fans are yet to come to terms with the fact that he is no more. Today (December 12), the actor would have turned 41. On his birth anniversary, close friend Shehnaaz Gill and many other celebs shared special posts in his memory.

Shehnaaz shared a heartwarming picture of Sidharth remembering him. She decided to post an edited picture of him with angel wings but did not add any caption. Take a look!

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz’ brother Shehbaz tweeted, “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday…Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.”

Vindu Dara Singh also remembered and tweeted, “Sid was v possessive abt his fans. He told me “I want 2thank each of my fans, a thank u video looks like a formality” U know its not possible 2thank all but still I told him “We will find a way”. But HE was called & he had to leave us all behind & walk away… #HBDSidharthShukla.”

Kamya Panjabi took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Last year on this day Maine tujhse kaha tha ki tu 80yrs ka bhi ho jayega tab bhi Budha nahi hoga… kitna hasse the hum! Tune toh 80 ka hona hi nahi chaha. But we will always Celebrate you! Happy Birthday Dost #hbdsidharthshukla (sic).”

Bollywood star Vidyut Jamwal shared a prayer chant in Sidharth’s honour. Check out the post below:

Sidharth’s Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi co-star Sanjeeda Sheikh also remembered the late actor on his birth anniversary.

HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY SID pic.twitter.com/lEqp008Kvj — Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) December 12, 2021

Designer Ken Ferns wrote, “The only gifts today will be the gifts u left behind, The laughter, joy & happiness .. Precious memories.. the best kind. May the angels hold u close & sing u ur favourite song, & I'll be sending you wishes & prayers today & all year long. #HBDSidharthShukla Love U Miss U”

