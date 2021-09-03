Sidharth Shukla Cremated: Jasmin Bhasin On Her Dil Se Dil Tak Co-Star’s Untimely Demise; Read Statement

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away yesterday (September 2, 2021) due to a massive heart attack. He was 40 and is survived by his mother and two sisters. Sidharth's sudden death indeed left everyone heartbroken. Many celebs have reacted to his demise, but his co-star of Dil Se Dil Tak, Jasmin Bhasin was completely shattered after learning about his demise as she was in Ladakh for a vacation with her beau Aly Goni.

Yesterday, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni landed in Mumbai and directly went to Sidharth Shukla's house to meet his family. After that, the couple was also seen today at his funeral. Jasmin Bhasin recently poured her heart out and mourned Sidharth Shukla's death. In an interview with Times of India, Jasmin said, "I am shocked beyond belief. He was a friend and a co-star. Be it Dil Se Dil Tak or Bigg Boss we spent a lot of time together. I am left thinking, is this life? Here today, gone tomorrow; I request everyone should live in the present. There is no tomorrow. All planning, ambitions fail. One precious life you have and you must make the most of it today."

Jasmin further added, "One shouldn't procrastinate peace and happiness. Today is all that we have. I have plenty of memories to live with. May his soul rest in peace. I have no words to express the human loss. May God give all the strength to his family and Shehnaaz (Gill). It breaks my heart, even more, to see a face disturbed like this, the face which was smiling and beaming with positivity and love."

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla also supported Jasmin Bhasin during her Bigg Boss 14 journey. He had entered the house as a super senior and stayed there for a month along with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan.