Sidharth Shukla Crosses 3 Million Hashtags On Instagram; BB 13 Winner Shares Pics Of Gifts Received From Fans

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular celebrities in the Indian television industry. The actor shot to fame with his appearance in the Colors show Balika Vadhu. Later, he participated in Bigg Boss 13, and eventually won the same. The actor has created a solid fan-base for himself, all thanks to his charming personality and outspoken nature. His fans on social media, recently celebrated Sidharth Shukla's achievement of crossing 3 million hashtags on Instagram.

Shukla's fans have sent several gifts to their favourite star. Interestingly, the Bigg Boss 13 winner shared pictures of the gifts he received from fans on his Instagram story. Have a look -

In the above pictures, one can see, fans have sent a special cake, flowers, goodies and a wall clock with his pictures to Sidharth Shukla. Completely overwhelmed with fans' lovely gesture towards him, Sidharth Shukla thanked many of them by sharing several Instagram stories. In fact his name spelled incorrectly as Siddharth Shukla has also crossed 1 Million Hashtags. The actor also shared a screenshot of a trending hashtag #3MPostsForSidShuklaOnIG. We must say that the star knows how to treat his fans!

Talking about Sidharth Shukla's career, he made his TV debut opposite Aastha Chaudhary with Sony TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared in several shows like Aahat, Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi and CID. Finally, in 2012, Sidharth Shukla impressed everyone with his portrayal of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar in Balika Vadhu.

He later appeared in a dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. Considering his popularity amongst the masses, Karan Johar cast him in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). Sidharth Shukla also hosted India's Got Talent 7 with Bharti Singh, and won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, hosted by Arjun Kapoor.

Before Bigg Boss 13, he was playing the main lead in Dil Se Dil Tak opposite Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin. In Bigg Boss 13, he developed a strong connection with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Now, Sidharth Shukla will be seen in the third season of Broken But Beautiful opposite Sonia Rathee. The show will be premiered on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji.

Also Read : Rahul Vaidya Credits His Bigg Boss Success To Sidharth Shukla; Hopes To Meet Him Soon To Thank Him Personally

Also Read : Sidharth Shukla Says His Understanding Of Women Has Come Through His Mother; Calls His Sisters Heroes