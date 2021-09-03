Sidharth Shukla Death: Actress Jasleen Matharu Says Shehnaaz Gill Is Exhausted, Adds She Is Not In Good State

Ever since the tragic news of Sidharth Shukla's demise has broken out on September 2 owing to a massive heart attack, fans have also been expressing concern over his close friend and alleged girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's condition. Fans of the two have been offering their solidarity with the actress in this difficult time. Her loved ones and close friends have also revealed that she is not holding up well. Now actress-singer Jasleen Matharu who is a close friend of Shehnaaz has made a heartbreaking revelation about her.

Jasleen Matharu rushed to Sidharth Shukla's residence to be with his family members and Shehnaaz Gill after the unfortunate news. Talking to Pinkvilla about the same, Jasleen said she has spoken to Shehnaaz but the actress is not in a good state. She added that Shehnaaz was just sitting at one place sporting a blank expression, lost in her own world.

Jasleen added that she tried talking to Shehnaaz Gill but the latter just asked her to sit next to her. Jasleen Matharu added that seeing how exhausted Shehnaaz was, she had also asked her to sleep after which the actress fell asleep. Matharu added that she has spoken to the Bigg Boss 13 finalist's brother Shehbaaz who is there with his sister during this difficult phase. Jasleen said that he will take good care of his sister.

Apart from this, Jasleen Matharu also spoke about the state of mind of Sidharth Shukla's other family members. She revealed that she was with the late actor's family for about two hours but none of them is able to express anything. The actress hailed the Balika Vadhu actor's mother Rita Shukla as a 'superwoman' saying that the lady was composed and kept herself strong even during such an emotional turmoil.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla's funeral is scheduled to take place today at 2 pm. His industry friends like Asim Riaz, Arjun Bijlani, Prince Narula, Aly Goni, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and others have also started arriving at his residence to pay their last respects. Reportedly, the late actor's mortal remains have left Cooper Hospital. The actor is now survived by his mother and sisters.