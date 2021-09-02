Sidharth Shukla's Demise: Balika Vadhu Actor's Last Video With Mother At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral

Sidharth’s Last Video With Mother At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral

The actor had been to airport to receive his mother and some relatives. Sidharth shared a special bond with his mother and he called her his best friend. He had also said that he found it hard to stay away from his mother during Bigg Boss.

Sidharth’s Last Public Appearance Video With Shehnaaz

Sidharth and Shehnaaz appeared in Bigg Boss OTT. The duo was spotted by paparazzi outside Bigg Boss OTT sets and interacted with media. The duo looked cute together.

The duo had also appeared on Colors TV's Dance Deewane 3.

Sidharth Shukla’s Last Posts

The last Instagram post of the actor was about frontline warriors. He had posted it a week ago. On the other hand, his last tweet was on Paralympics, which was on August 30.

Sidharth Hard Hitting Post On Fan Wars!

However, his tweets on fans war had hit hard among all fans! Although Sidnaaz fans rooted for them, the respective actors' fans were always at wars. Sidharth had shut the trolls and even asked fans to not get into such wars and to be civil! He had even defended Shehnaaz Gill and asked fans not to shame her.

The Actor’s Demise Leave Fans In Shock; Sidnaaz Fans Concerned About Shehnaaz

Sidhearts can't believe that their favourite is no more. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were apparently dating. Sidnaaz fans worry about Shehnaaz. Take a look at a few tweets:

RahJos10: I dearly feel for Shehnaaz. The girl has her whole family, her home in that man. Knowing her and how she loves him. It breaks my heart. We are in such agony from so afar. She loves him like I have seen no one love anyone. Hope she's alright! Hope she doesnt break completely.

V: I'm really worried for shehnaaz, he was her little world! #sidnazz.

@alfiyastic: Let's promise that we won't leave shehnaaz ever no matter what , we have to be her strength if you loved him be there for her because that is all he wanted.

Mayo: I can't see this anymore. Stay strong shehnaaz di!More power to you. #SidharthShukla Om shanti