Sidharth Shukla Demise: Anushka Sharma Shares Post Taking A Dig At Media's Coverage Of The Actor's Funeral

Sidharth Shukla's tragic demise at the age of 40 on September 2 due to a massive heart attack has his fans and industry fraternity still reeling with shock. Amidst this, many netizens and fans felt that some media houses were inconsiderate when it came to covering the late actor's funeral. Fans were also disappointed by the way the media clicked the pictures of Sidharth's close friend and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Now, actress-producer Anushka Sharma shared comedian Zakir Khan's post wherein the latter has taken a brutal jibe at the media houses and stated that a celebrity's death is just a 'show' for them.

Anushka Sharma shared Zakir Khan's post that stated in Hindi that, "They don't think of you as a human being. Not because there aren't any lines or boundaries. Your corpse is not a body without a soul, but an opportunity to click pictures. As many as they can click. It's similar to how people try to steal crockery from houses burning in a riot. Because after that, what use will you be? At most, 10 pictures, five news pieces, three videos, two stories, one post. That's it." Take a look at Anushka's post.

The post further stated that the media makes a mere spectacle of the mourning loved ones of the deceased celeb. It further stated, "That's why your death will only be a 'show' for them. Your crying mother is a show, your heartbroken father who is in deep pain, is a show, your depressed sister, your brother who has lost all hope, anyone who loves you, is a mere spectacle. It would have been another thing had you been alive. After you, your crying loved ones are who will quench their thirst. I'm just saying that this is the life you and I have chosen. Maybe you will regret it a little less if you accept this fact while you're alive. That's why you should stay happy with your friends, love your people, learn new things, make new relationships. Just don't live for them. Whatever time you have left, live for yourself. Because for them, you aren't even human."

Earlier TV celebs like Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon, Disha Parmar and Kavita Kaushik also slammed the media for covering Sidharth Shukla's funeral in an insensitive manner. Rahul Vaidya who had visited the late actor's house after his demise also shared on his Instagram story that the country needs a funeral management system. Sidharth is now survived by his mother and sisters.