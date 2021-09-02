Sidharth Shukla Demise: Asim Riaz, Hindustani Bhau, Vikas Gupta Arrive To Pay Their Last Respects

Sidharth Shukla passed away today (September 2) at the age of 40 due to a massive heart attack. Condolences have been pouring in for the actor from his fans and industry friends. Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz reached Cooper Hospital where the late actor was brought.

Asim Riaz was reportedly one of the first people to arrive to pay his last respects to the late actor. Earlier today he also shared a heartwarming post wherein he shared some pictures with Sidharth. He captioned it stating, "I'm gonna meet you in heaven brother. R I P Sidharth Shukla."

Apart from Asim, his girlfriend and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana also shared her tribute for Sidharth Shukla on her social media page. Hindustani Bhau and Rahul Mahajan who was also a part of the show was also spotted with Asim in Cooper hospital. Apart from this Vikas Gupta who was known to be a close friend of Sidharth's was also spotted at his residence for the last rites.

Apart from this, Shefali Jariwala and Arti Singh also reached the late actor's residence to pay their last respects. Sidharth Shukla's team has released an official statement after his demise. It said, "All of you have heard the shocking news, we are as much in shock as you all are. We have a request. We really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times. As Sidharth's PR team we humbly request the media to draw a line and give his family and loved one's space and let them grieve. We are all in pain! We are as shocked as you are! And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family's privacy. And please pray for His Soul To Rest in Peace."