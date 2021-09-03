Sidharth Shukla Demise: Ekta Kapoor Says ‘Numb Since Yesterday’; Broken But Beautiful 3’s Sonia & Taniya Mourn

Sidharth Shukla's demise has left everyone in shock. While several celebrities visited Cooper Hospital and late actor's residence hours after the actor's death yesterday (September 2) to pay their last respect, many of them took to social media to express shock and offered condolences. Recently, Ekta Kapoor, with whom the late actor worked in Broken But Beautiful 3, penned a heart-touching note for the late actor.

Ekta Kapoor shared Sidharth's picture and captioned it as, "Numb since yest! Same@sinking feeling of last year ! Two young dynamos n a fate unplanned ! Rest in peace dear Sidharth! Never thought Agastya rao 's story wud end like this! Strength to d family loved ones n fans ! I can say with d love our show got he was loved by his fans!! #ripsidharthshukla."



Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 co-star Sonia Rathee also shared a picture from the show and wrote, "Still doesn't feel real. I'll miss our random conversations mid shot, your infectious smile every time you walked into a room, your constant support and belief in me, and your ability to make a persons day. You had a heart of gold and I had the pleasure of getting to know it. I will forever cherish the moments we got to spend together. I'm gonna miss you. You were an incredible human being and a true friend, you'll forever be remembered."

Taniya Kalrra, who played the role of a close friend and his PR manager in the web series, shared a few BTS pictures from the show and wrote, "Realisations. But unfair. Cat and Mouse. Golden. Aise thodi na hota hai yaar. I thought we all only left for Broadway 🥺💁🏼♂️. (You know Farah was the only one to put sense in you). Ek baar last drink and litti chokha with all of us ?"

Sidharth's last rites is being held today (September 3) at Oshiwara Crematorium. Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Arjun Bijlani and Abhinav Shukla are some of the celebrities who arrived at the venue to pay their final goodbye to their friend and colleague.