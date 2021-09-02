Sidharth Shukla Demise: Here Are The Late Actor's Best Moments From Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away today (September 2) due to a heart attack and his demise has come as a huge shock to the entire TV fraternity. His die-hard fans are still finding the news difficult to process. The actor had amassed an enviable fan-following after he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Here is looking back at some of his best moments from the reality show.

1- When he proved to the other contestants that he is a Lone Warrior

Who can forget the actor's iconic '1, 2, 3...12 Bhaad Main Jao' dialogue wherein he had stated that he is here to fight alone and does not need anyone in the game. Sidharth Shukla also had muttered the famous lines 'Akela Tha Akela Hun Akela Rahunga' during one of his fights. The Balika Vadhu actor had brought various shades of entertainment to the game that had made him one of the best winners of the show.

2- His moments with close friend Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla had gone on to form a close bond with his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill on the show. The two shared many adorable moments on the show and their friendship had continued even outside the show. Such was their popularity that the two were known as 'SidNaaz' together.

3- His rivalry with Asim Riaz

Sidharth Shukla had turned friends to foe with model Asim Riaz on the show. The two had some adrenaline rushing fights on the show for the world to remember. However, the two still maintained after the show that they have mutual respect for each other.

4- His love-hate relationship with Rashami Desai

Sidharth Shukla's love-hate relationship with his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star on the show was one to look out for. They had some bitter arguments on the show that grabbed several eyeballs. On the other hand, they also recreated their romantic music video from the show.

5- His reunion with his mother

Sidharth Shukla had an emotional reunion with her mother on the family week of the show. Fans were left gushing as the actor shared a warm hug with his mother on her entering the show. He was also left teary-eyed after reading a letter from his family.