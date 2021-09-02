Sidharth Shukla Demise: Late Actor's Old Heartfelt Interview Proves That He Was A True Blue Mama's Boy

Sidharth Shukla's demise today on September 2 due to a massive heart attack has left the entire industry in a shock. His fans have been left devastated and have been offering their solidarity with his family. The actor's old interview to the Instagram page Official Humans Of Bombay has been surfacing again wherein he had made a heartfelt revelation about his relationship with his mother Rita Shukla and how she had made many sacrifices after his father's demise.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner had revealed to the page stating, "People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But the one person I will always melt for is my mom. Right from the time I was born, she's been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of three kids and too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Apparently back when I was a toddler, I would start crying if I had to go a second without her -- so even when she had to make Rotis, she would hold me in one hand and the roller in another. And as I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing in the building, we'd talk about everything under the sun -- at an age where children were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She's taught me so much too -- I remember being a really mischievous child who would always get away with trouble. But when mom sat me down and told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes."

Talking about his father's demise, Sidharth Shukla had said, "When my dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom, being the strong woman that she is, was our rock through it all. She never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she seamlessly ran the household, looked after three children, and always fulfilled our demands! I realize now that she must've had to sacrifice so many things to give us whatever we wanted. She even played a pivotal role in helping me find my passion. I used to always act like the 'cool guy' -- so in an attempt to 'teach me a lesson, she sent me for a modelling contest thinking I'd be put in my place! Funnily enough, I actually won! So, even on a subconscious level, she's been a guiding force in my life. Recently, I was on Big Boss and for the first time, I couldn't speak to her for three months. I know it doesn't sound too cool to say it at 39 -- but being away from her was the toughest part of that show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat with it and read it in her voice -- it felt like she was right next to me, and that letter was a piece of her."

Sidharth Shukla had an emotional reunion with his mother on the Family Week of Bigg Boss 13. He also broke down while reading his letter's mother in one of the episodes. Filmibeat offers its solidarity and condolences to the late actor's family during this difficult phase.