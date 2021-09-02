Sidharth Shukla Demise: Rashami Desai, Devoleena, Renuka Shahane, Kushal Tandon & Others Express Shock
In
shocking
news
this
morning,
Bigg
Boss
13
winner
Sidharth
Shukla,
who
had
recently
appeared
on
Bigg
Boss
OTT
and
Dance
Deewane
3,
died
of
heart
attack.
The
actor
was
apparently
admitted
to
Cooper
hospital.
More
information
about
the
same
is
awaited.
Fans
and
celebrities
have
expressed
shock
and
grief
over
the
actor's
demise.
Take a look at a few celebrities' tweets!
Rashami Desai: 💔
Devoleena: I am just Numb..Why Sid?Too soon...May your soul rest in peace my friend. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla.
Kushal Tandon: What is this true ? Shuklaaaa ???????
Roop Durgapal: Rest in peace Sidharth 🙏🏻.. shocked beyond words :( you were like a brother to me always..
Priya
Malik:
Oh
god!
#SiddharthShukla
This
is
shocking.
Gone
too
soon.
Renuka Shahane: I cannot process that Siddharth Shukla has passed away. Life is just too unpredictable. RIP Siddharth. My condolences to his family and friends and to all his devastated fans 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😢.
Vindu
Dara
Singh:
Gone
to
soon
bro
@sidharth_shukla
your
glow
will
be
with
us
forever
and
your
loss
is
just
irreplaceable!!
There
was
no
winner
like
you
in
#Biggboss
and
there
never
will
be
another
,lagta
hai
buri
nazar
par
ab
hamesha
vishvas
karna
padega
!
#RipSidharthShukla
https://t.co/ORei0NLl4k
Manoj Bajpayee: OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!!
Ronit Bose: WHAT!!!!!! Good god! NOOOOOOO!
Hiten Tejwani: Big Boss winner #SiddharthShukla has passed away. #Rip Brother!
Himanshi Khurana: Oh my God. It's hard to believe. RIP Sidharth Shukla #ripsidharthshukla
Avika Gor: I'm extremely shocked and have no words hearing this news. It's just so unbelievable. He was kind and an amazing soul .Though haven't met him too many times but he was sweet and a pure hearted and a gentleman . Prayers for his soul and his family gone too soon.