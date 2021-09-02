Sidharth Shukla Demise: Rashami Desai, Devoleena, Renuka Shahane, Kushal Tandon & Others Express Shock

In shocking news this morning, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who had recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3, died of heart attack. The actor was apparently admitted to Cooper hospital. More information about the same is awaited. Fans and celebrities have expressed shock and grief over the actor's demise.



Take a look at a few celebrities' tweets!

Rashami Desai: 💔

Devoleena: I am just Numb..Why Sid?Too soon...May your soul rest in peace my friend. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla.

Kushal Tandon: What is this true ? Shuklaaaa ???????

Roop Durgapal: Rest in peace Sidharth 🙏🏻.. shocked beyond words :( you were like a brother to me always..

Priya Malik: Oh god! #SiddharthShukla This is shocking. Gone too soon.

Renuka Shahane: I cannot process that Siddharth Shukla has passed away. Life is just too unpredictable. RIP Siddharth. My condolences to his family and friends and to all his devastated fans 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😢.

Vindu Dara Singh: Gone to soon bro @sidharth_shukla your glow will be with us forever and your loss is just irreplaceable!! There was no winner like you in #Biggboss and there never will be another ,lagta hai buri nazar par ab hamesha vishvas karna padega ! #RipSidharthShukla https://t.co/ORei0NLl4k

Manoj Bajpayee: OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!!

Ronit Bose: WHAT!!!!!! Good god! NOOOOOOO!

Hiten Tejwani: Big Boss winner #SiddharthShukla has passed away. #Rip Brother!

Himanshi Khurana: Oh my God. It's hard to believe. RIP Sidharth Shukla #ripsidharthshukla

Avika Gor: I'm extremely shocked and have no words hearing this news. It's just so unbelievable. He was kind and an amazing soul .Though haven't met him too many times but he was sweet and a pure hearted and a gentleman . Prayers for his soul and his family gone too soon.