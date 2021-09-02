Sidharth Shukla Demise: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan Mourn The Actor's Loss

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away today (September 2, 2021) due to a heart attack. He was 40 and is now survived by his mother and two sisters. The Bigg Boss 13 winner's sudden demise indeed shocked the entire entertainment fraternity. Ever since the news came out, many TV celebs and fans have been reacting to his death and expressed shock over the same. Now actors Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have also mourned his loss.

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 wherein Sidharth Shukla had emerged as the winner. The megastar had always motivated and encouraged the late actor to up his game on the show. In one of the episodes, he also praised the Balika Vadhu actor calling it the 'Sidharth Shukla Show.' Salman tweeted stating, "Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP." Take a look at his tweet.

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP🙏 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

Varun Dhawan who worked with Sidharth Shukla in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania also shared his tribute. The actor shared a throwback picture of him and Alia Bhatt posing with Sidharth while promoting the movie, He shared another black and white picture of the actor. The actor wrote, "Rip brother. You are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."

Sara Ali Khan also shared a heartwarming post for the late actor. She shared a collage of Sidharth Shukla's pictures. She also shared a picture of her watching Sidharth and Asim Riaz perform a dance number for her when she had entered the show to promote Love Aaj Kal. The actress stated, "RIP. Will always remember you as the dashing personality that I met. You have touched so many hearts you will be thoroughly missed." Take a look at her post.