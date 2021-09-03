Sidharth Shukla's Demise: Shefali Bagga Says Shehnaaz Gill Is Not Answering Calls; Has Switched Off Her Phone

Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise has left his family, friends and fans in shock. The actor died of a massive heart attack yesterday (September 2). Celebrities visited Cooper Hospital and Sidharth's residence to pay their last respect. They also took to social media to express their shock and grief.

The news anchor-turned actor Shefali Bhagga, who was his Bigg Boss 13's co-contestant initially, assumed it was a hoax. She revealed to IE that fans were messaging her on social media, but it all seemed unbelievable. When she started getting calls from media, she realised that it was true. She said that she is yet to come in terms with the loss and added that he was too young to go so soon. When asked if she spoke to Shehnaaz, she said she couldn't as her phone is switched off.

She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I had been trying to call her but she did not answer. Now her phone is switched off. It's too difficult a time for all of us."

Shefali recalled her Bigg Boss days and revealed that even though they had their share of fights and disagreements, he always stood by her and others, who he felt were right. She added that she spent close to three months in Bigg Boss house with him and made so many memories.

The actress also said that Bigg Boss 13 winner was fit and took proper care of his health. She added, "He was probably the strongest among all of us. He was so fit and would be working out and even eating right. When he came back from the hospital after suffering from food poison, he would be so active and always ready to take up challenges. A man so young, so fit died this way is too difficult to comprehend."