Sidharth Shukla's Demise: Shehnaaz's Father Says She Is Not Fine & Shehbaaz Left To Mumbai To Be With Her

Bigg Boss 13 winner and Balika Vadu actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left the entertainment industry in shock. Several celebrities have expressed shock and grief over the actor's demise. As per reports, Sidharth died of cardiac arrest early this morning and was rushed to Cooper Hospital. However, he was declared dead. According to reports, Shehnaaz Gill, who was shooting, has left her shoot in the mid-way after hearing the shocking news.

Now, Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh revealed to Spotboye that he cannot believe whatever has happened. He also said that he spoke to Shehnaaz Gill and she is not fine. Her brother Shehbaaz has left to Mumbai to be with her.

On Sidharth's death news, Santokh Singh told the portal, "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened."

When asked if he spoke to Shehnaaz, he said, "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later."

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were very close friends and there were rumours that the duo had been dating, but they hadn't confirmed about it. They were seen recently on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3. Fans were crazy about Sidnaaz and were trending them every now and then on social media, whenever they spotted them together.

The two had even done a couple of music videos, that were super hit. Indeed, Shehnaaz will be shattered with her friend's demise.