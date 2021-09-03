Sidharth Shukla Demise: When Shehnaaz Gill Said ‘Mera Rishta Kabhi Nahi Tootega’; Watch SidNaaz’s BB OTT Video

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away yesterday (September 2, 2021) at 40 due to a massive heart attack. His funeral took place in Mumbai today (September 3) at 3 pm in Oshiwara Crematorium. Sidharth's close friend Shehnaaz Gill's videos and pictures from the funeral are indeed leaving everyone emotional as she can be seen crying inconsolably. SidNaaz fans have been asking her to stay strong on Twitter.

Amidst all, a video of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss OTT is currently going viral on social media. For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were last seen together in Bigg Boss OTT house. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen telling Karan Johar that her relationship with Sidharth Shukla is very special and emotional.

Siddharth Shukla Funeral: गाड़ी में बदहवास बैठी Shehnaz Gill को भाई Shehbaz ने संभाला | FilmiBeat

Shehnaaz Gill can be heard saying, "Family hai yar, main bol rahi hu na." Karan Johar later interjected to ask, "Family hai boyfriend nahi hai?" To which Shehnaaz responded, "Boyfriend kya hota hai. Aap batao kya definition hai boyfriend ki?" Karan Johar replied, "Jiske saath har tarah ka rishta ho."

Shehnaaz disagreed with his statement and said, "I think boyfriend wala har tarah ka rishta nahi hota. Mujhe lagta hai uss sey zyada interesting hai ke emotionally tumhe kaun support kar raha hai. Boyfriend toh chhodkar chale jaate hai. Yeh nahi chalta. But yeh jo mera rishta hai na, who kabhi nahi tootega."

Well, the whole conversation is indeed leaving fans emotional, as nobody thought that it will happen in future. Sidharth Shukla's demise is shocking for the entire industry. To meet his mother, many celebs like Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rashami Desai, Gauahar Khan and others visited his house in Mumbai. Now, he is gone and all we can do is pray for his soul to rest in peace!