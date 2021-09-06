Sidharth Shukla Demise: Shehnaaz Is Not Eating or Sleeping Properly; Sid's Mother Not Leaving Her Side- Report

Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a massive heart attack on September 2. The actor's death left everyone in shock. However, the one person for whom this loss is bigger than anyone else other than his family is his best friend and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

As per Bollywoodlife report, the actress is heartbroken and shaken with Sidharth's sudden demise. Apparently, she is still in a state of shock and is not eating or sleeping properly. It is also being said that Sidharth's mother is not leaving her side at this testing time.

The portal quoted a source as saying, "There is no coping to this loss and Shehnaaz will be in mourning for some time. Sadly, she isn't sleeping well, not eating enough and is barely speaking to anyone. She cannot be left alone in this condition and Sidharth's mother has been strong for her, and not leaving her side at all during this testing phase."

Several heartbreaking images and videos of Shehnaaz from crematorium have been doing the rounds on social media. The actress has gone pale and is devastated.

Fans have been paying emotional tribute to the actor. While a few of them lighted candles, some of them painted the actor's pictures. One of his fans had also got his name tattooed on her hand. They have also been sharing his throwback pictures and paying their tribute to the Bigg Boss 13 winner.

Meanwhile, recently, late actor Sidharth's family has organised an online meditation session at 5 pm today (September 6). His fans can also join the zoom link to attend the prayer meet for Sidharth.

We hope God gives strength for his family and Shehnaaz during this difficult phase of their life.