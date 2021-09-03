Sidharth Shukla Demise: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Mourns The Balika Vadhu Actor's Loss

Sidharth Shukla's demise on September 2 owing to a massive heart attack at the age of 40 has sent extreme shockwaves in the country. His demise has resulted in an irreparable loss for his fans and the entire film and movie industry. Condolences and tributes have been pouring in for him from his fans and industry friends alike. Amidst this, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to her social media handle to mourn Sidharth's loss.

Talking about the same, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 on her social media handle. She also shared a screenshot of the tweet that the Balika Vadhu actor had done expressing his satisfaction on the CBI enquiry starting in Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. Sidharth had tweeted last year in August stating, "The Supreme Court verdict is out and #CBITakesOver congratulations on the victory of the people's movement and to the family. Hope the truth is out now that there is CBI for SSR."

Sharing the same, Shweta Singh Kirti captioned the same stating, "You will be missed Siddharth, gone too soon. Hope your soul rests in peace. I wonder, why God calls all the good ones early" along with prayers and a flower bouquet emoji. Take a look at her post.

Shweta Singh Kirti's brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away on June 14 2020 due to an alleged suicide. However, the police have been still investigating his death case. Fans had started mourning the loss of both Sushant and Sidharth on the latter's demise calling them self-made actors who had started their careers on TV and had still a lot more to achieve.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla's funeral is expected to take place today at 12 pm. Celebs like Arjun Bijlani and Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz have also reached the late actor's apartment. According to a news report in Zee News, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor's postmortem has been completed and his family have been handed his mortal remains reportedly. The actor is now survived by his mother and sisters.