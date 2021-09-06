Sidharth Shukla Demise: When Shehnaaz Gill Asked The Actor 'Tu Hi Shaadi Kar Le Mere Se?' Watch Video

Sidharth Shukla's tragic demise on September 2 due to a heart attack has still left his fans, family and the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock and grief. Fans have also been expressing their solidarity with the actor's close friend and alleged ladylove Shehnaaz Gill. Their 'SidNaaz' fans have been reminiscing some happy moments of the two together. One such video has been going viral on social media wherein Shehnaaz had asked the late actor to marry her.

Talking about the same, the video was from Shehnaaz Gill's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge wherein she would have to choose from some eligible single men who would try to woo her. On the premiere of the show, Sidharth Shukla had also graced the same to help Shehnaaz on her quest to find her perfect match. The video has the 'Veham' singer identifying the Balika Vadhu actor even with a blindfold. The actress was visibly elated to see Sidharth on the show as his appearance was a surprise to her.

The video further has Shehnaaz Gill giving a warm hug to Sidharth Shukla that looks adorable to witness. She then goes on to ask Sidharth, "Tu Hi Shaadi Kar Le Mere Se?" (Why don't you only marry me?) to which the latter had replied saying, "Tum Idhar Dekh Lo Pehle Phir Dekhte Hai" (You first take a look here then we will see). Take a look at the video from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

The video also had Sidharth Shukla make some beautiful revelations about Shehnaaz Gill. He said that the 'Kurta Pajama' star is a gem of a person. He had further added that the best quality about Shehnaaz was that even when they used to fight, the latter used to make efforts to sort things out and by the end of the day, everything used to be all good between them. The video also had the Dil Se Dil Tak actor helping Shehnaaz to select some ideal matches for herself.

Talking about the two, fans had been left heartbroken after witnessing the heartbroken state of Shehnaaz Gill at Sidharth Shukla's funeral. Some reports also suggested that the two had been in a relationship and were supposed to get hitched by the end of this year. Sidharth and Shehnaaz had reportedly also shot for a music video and the stills from the same have been going viral on social media.