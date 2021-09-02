Sidharth Shukla's Family Informs Mumbai Police There Was No 'Foul Play': Reports

Sidharth Shukla, who is best known for his show Balika Vadhu, died in Mumbai after a massive heart attack this morning (September 2). The actor was 40 and is survived by his mother and two sisters. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson confirmed his death news and revealed that he was 'brought dead'.

As soon as the news broke on social media, fans and celebrities expressed shock and grief. The post-mortem is still being carried on to know the exact reason for his death. As per TOI report, his family said that they do not want any rumours to float around.

The report further stated that Sidharth's family has informed the Mumbai Police that there was no foul play or him being under 'mental pressure'. The family is still awaiting for post-mortem report at Cooper Hospital.

Recently, His PR team has also issued a statement and asked media to be sensitive. The team has also requested for family's privacy.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood and television celebrities have expressed shock over the actor's untimely demise. They shared messages of condolences on their respective social media handles.

On the other hand, celebrities visited Cooper Hospital to pay their last respects. Sidharth's Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz was the first to reach Cooper Hospital, where the late actor was brought. Other actors who visited the hospital to pay their last respects are- Rahul Mahajan, Hindustani Bhau and Ashoke Pandit. Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala visited the late actor's house to pay their last respects.