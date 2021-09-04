Sidharth Shukla's Fan Slips Into Partial Coma After The Actor's Demise; Doctor Has A Message For Sidnaaz Fans

Sidharth Shukla's demise has shaken the entire entertainment industry. Not just his family and celebrities, fans are in deep shock. They are not able to process the thoughts or even believe that their idol is no more. After the untimely demise of the actor, his fans were heartbroken and one of the fan was also seen crying uncontrollably outside Cooper Hospital. The fans clubs on Twitter and Instagram also revealed that his die-hard fans are in very bad state. In fact, a fan club also shared that a few fans are unconscious and hospitalised.

As per a latest report, a fan of Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill has slipped into coma after she heard of Sidharth's demise. According to Zoom TV report, the fan couldn't handle the news and reportedly fell unconscious in the washroom. A doctor had also shared an update on her condition and Twitter and had a message for all Sidharth and Shehnaaz (SidNaaz) fans.

A doctor shared a tweet which read as, "Guys, talk to your family & friends, dont stay alone, one of the SidNaaz fan is hospitalized last night as found unconscious in washroom... Kindly take care of yourself... Pray for her...!!"

The doctor further shared an update of the girl and also advised fans to stay calm and not to over think. He wrote, "Getwell soon. Doctor said she is under partial coma due to excessive stress her pupil & limbs are not responding, i want every fan admires and supporters to stay calm, stop thinking much, and distract your mind, i knw its not easy. Bt u will have to let Sidharth go. Prayers."

Sidharth, who shot to fame with Balika Vadhu, had done popular shows. He participated in several reality shows and had also won Bigg Boss 13. The controversial reality show gave his career a boast and also gave him friend for life Shehnaaz. Fans called them SidNaaz. But their love story remained incomplete.

We pray for strength for Sidharth's family, Shehnaaz, their friends and fans in this tragic time.