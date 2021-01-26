Sidharth Shukla Flaunts His Dapper Physique For His SidHearts Ahead Of Hosting Bigg Boss 14

This Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw Sidharth Shukla who was also the winner of the previous season fill in the shoes of the host, Salman Khan. The actor grilled the contestants on their stint inside the show and his appearance was much adored by his fans. Now, Sidharth has taken to his social media to share his look from the episode wherein his suave physique is unmissable.

Sidharth Shukla can be seen flaunting his sculpted biceps as he sports a sleeveless white shirt with a black tie along with blue jeans. The Balika Vadhu actor can be seen staring at a mirror on his vanity van. Take a look at the same.

Not only that but his stylist, Ken Ferns also shared some more pictures of the actor. Talking about Sidharth Shukla's look, Ken stated, 'This look depicts his state of free mind & accentuates his strength. Off with the sleeves & in with the attitude. Sid totally nails this look making it a statement.' Check out the same.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla's hosting on Bigg Boss 14, the actor showed the contestants some of the questions which the fans of the show had for them. He also schooled some contestants like Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni. Apart from that, he also reunited with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Rashami Desai wherein the two shared some fun banter.

