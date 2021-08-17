OMG! Sidharth Shukla Gets Trolled For His Post On Taliban Crisis In Afghanistan; See Comments

TV actor Sidharth Shukla is currently being trolled for his recent Instagram post on the Taliban crisis. For the unversed, Afghanistan citizens are facing trouble after the terrorist outfit, Taliban took control over the capital city of Kabul and declared that the war in Afghanistan over and rechristened the nation as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Because of this, many citizens of the country are trying to flee the country. Several disturbing videos and pictures from Kabul airport are going viral on social media.

Amidst all, Sidharth Shukla, who was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3, expressed his concern over the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan. He shared a picture of himself on Instagram and wrote, "Feeling sorry for the state Afganistan is in. Does humanity still exist (sic)." The Balika Vadhu actor's fans praised him for his post, however, many people criticised him for posting a picture from one of his photoshoots for along with the note.

Sidharth is highly being trolled for his post as many people called him 'fake' in the comment section. One user wrote, "Usme bhi pose marke dalne ka? Sympathy dikha rahe ho to uss tarike se dikhao na ye kya faltugiri hai." (sic) Another user commented, "With your face on an issue about Afghanistan. Humanity definitely doesn't exist." (sic)

Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Spotted Together In Lonavala; SidNaaz Fans Celebrate Moment On Twitter

Jasmin Bhasin Bashed By Netizens For Disrespecting Sidharth Shukla; Naagin Actress Reacts

See the comments

Talking about Sidharth Shukla's last outing, Broken But Beautiful 3, the web series received a positive response from the masses. His chemistry with Sonia Rathee was loved by all. In the last Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill had a gala time with host Karan Johar and housemates.

(Social media posts are unedited)