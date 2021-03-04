Sidharth Shukla Gives A Hard-Hitting Message In The Wake Of Increasing Crimes Against Women

After the gruesome rape of a girl belonging to a lower caste in Hathras in September last year shocked the nation, now the latest reports stated that the father of another sexual assault victim in Hathras had been murdered. If that was not enough, there has been a severe backlash over India's CJI asking a main accused in a case to marry a minor girl whom he had raped repeatedly. While these incidents have put the entire country into despair, actor Sidharth Shukla took to his social media handle to give a strong message in the wake of these shameful incidents.

Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter handle to state that after reading and hearing about what is happening around the world, he would like to give across this message that one should build their character in such a way that girls feel safe with them even when in a dark room. His tweet read as, "Reading and hearing of all what's happening around would just like to say please build your character in such a way that a girl feels safe with you even in a dark room." Take a look at the same.

Reading and hearing of all what’s happening around would just like to say please build your character in such a way that a girl feels safe with you even in a dark room ... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla is burning the midnight oil when it comes to shooting for his much-awaited series, Broken But Beautiful S3. Apparently, the actor is extremely busy with a non-stop shooting schedule. It is being said that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, who is known to follow a specific sleep schedule and sleeps on time, has been shooting back to back nights for his web series. As per a report in Spotboye, Sidharth has a packed schedule and hardly sleeps for 2 to 3 hours every day, after which he is seen working out and reading scripts. A source close to the actor and the show revealed to the portal, "We have had 12 am to 12 pm shifts after which Sidharth rather than sleeping takes a small nap and then hits the gym for his workout. We've hardly seen Sidharth sleep for 2-3 hours every day and post that he's working out, attending to script readings for his upcoming projects and constantly caught up in work." The series will be bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and the actor will be seen opposite Sonia Rathee in the same.

